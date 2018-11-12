Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.55

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 41655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 50.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

