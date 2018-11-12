Trevali Mining (TV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TV. CIBC reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.75.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.