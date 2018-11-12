Triggers (TRIG) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Triggers has a market cap of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00146506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00246719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.61 or 0.10905222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

