Triumph Group Inc (TGI) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $855.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TGI opened at $21.89 on Monday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $977.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.