TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cross Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

TTMI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,491. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,615,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after buying an additional 420,617 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 578.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 715,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 114.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 84,109 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

