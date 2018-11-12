Tutor Perini (TPC) PT Set at $24.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $878.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 17,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $352,885.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,626,601 shares in the company, valued at $112,982,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $654,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 497,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

