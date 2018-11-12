Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,285,340 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 8,242,645 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,534,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

