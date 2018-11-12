Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,784 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.12% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $103,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 28.8% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 84,748 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4,633.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 331,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 324,831 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 167,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 57.3% during the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 727,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $48.16 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

