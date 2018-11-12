U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSE SLCA opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,114.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Stice bought 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,960.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,614 shares of company stock worth $206,525. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,084 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,741,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,779,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in U.S. Silica by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,271,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,592,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,652,000 after acquiring an additional 898,905 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

