UGI (UGI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88.

UGI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 922,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. UGI has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

