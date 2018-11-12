UGI (UGI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 -2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. UGI also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 922,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,843. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. UGI has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

