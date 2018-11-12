Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3,194.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 315,298 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 665,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $36.50 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

