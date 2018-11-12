Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,510,000 after buying an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $208.07 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $166.36 and a 1-year high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.4999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

