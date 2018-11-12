Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Set at $312.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $312.00 price target on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.40.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $308.12 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $312.20. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.