Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,557,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after acquiring an additional 221,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

