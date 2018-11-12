Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.88 Million in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Stock

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $106.72 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $151.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/unigestion-holding-sa-invests-1-88-million-in-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht-stock.html.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.