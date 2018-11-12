Unigestion Holding SA Sells 118,100 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HP were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 426,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unigestion Holding SA Sells 118,100 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/unigestion-holding-sa-sells-118100-shares-of-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.