Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $150.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $115.16 and a 12 month high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

