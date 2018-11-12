Uniqure NV (QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.86.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.78. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 725.04%. Research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 276.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $983,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

