United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Position Lowered by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the period. United Fire Group makes up 0.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Fire Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $50.45 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.35.

UFCS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

In other news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $50,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,272.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,742 shares of company stock valued at $410,826. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

