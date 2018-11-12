United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Short Interest Up 50.9% in October

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,468,884 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 5,610,405 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

