United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 140,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

