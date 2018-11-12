United States Cellular Corp (USM) Holdings Reduced by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $14,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,476,000 after buying an additional 123,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $3,983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $2,103,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on USM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Steven T. Campbell sold 21,329 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,105,908.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,983 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

