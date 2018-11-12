United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $30.24. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 295087 shares traded.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Shares Gap Up to $30.24” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/united-states-natural-gas-fund-ung-shares-gap-up-to-30-24.html.

About United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.