United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of United Technologies worth $97,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

