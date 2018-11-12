United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 202,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 43,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 223,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

United Technologies stock opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

