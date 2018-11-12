Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $2,022,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $653,235.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

