UR (UR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, UR has traded flat against the dollar. UR has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UR coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

UR Coin Profile

UR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall. The official website for UR is ur.technology.

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

