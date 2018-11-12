Uranium Participation (U) PT Raised to C$5.80 at Eight Capital

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$4.80 to C$5.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uranium Participation from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

TSE:U traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 314,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,654. Uranium Participation has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$5.09.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.470000013319838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

