Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of Urban Outfitters worth $76,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URBN opened at $40.44 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

