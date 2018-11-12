Uro (URO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. Uro has a market capitalization of $49,565.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uro has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Uro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015747 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro Profile

Uro (URO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uro’s official website is uro.io.

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uro using one of the exchanges listed above.

