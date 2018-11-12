US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,631 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

