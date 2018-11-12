US Bancorp DE Has $5.02 Million Stake in Daseke Inc (DSKE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.97% of Daseke worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Daseke by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $355.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.42. Daseke Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.29 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

