US Bancorp DE Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,727. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $120.35 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/us-bancorp-de-has-5-65-million-holdings-in-steris-plc-ste.html.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.