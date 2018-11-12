USA Technologies (USAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

USAT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.21 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.93. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 271,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 178,220 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 216,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.