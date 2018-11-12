Usca Ria LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,675,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,862,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,526,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $652,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

