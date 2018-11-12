Valiant Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 379,800 Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 379,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,000. Editas Medicine comprises approximately 1.1% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.80% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.14. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,327,937.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $322,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

