ValuEngine Lowers Renren (RENN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Renren stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Renren has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Renren by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Renren by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Renren by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 243,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 216,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

