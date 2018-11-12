ValuEngine Lowers SJM (SJMHF) to Sell

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SJMHF. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get SJM alerts:

OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.87 on Friday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.