ValuEngine Upgrades Dine Brands Global (DIN) to “Buy”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $93.40 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of -0.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,729,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

