ValuEngine Upgrades Home Bancshares (HOMB) to “Sell”

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOMB. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 94,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.