ValuEngine Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to “Strong-Buy”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after buying an additional 3,884,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 279,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 376,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

