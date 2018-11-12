Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $146.82 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $126.78 and a 1-year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

