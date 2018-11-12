Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 130,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $48.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

