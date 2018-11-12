Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,561 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,263,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 956,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 258,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.76 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

