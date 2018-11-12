Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Increased by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 325,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,214,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-stake-increased-by-jrm-investment-counsel-llc.html.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.