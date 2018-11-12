Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 1,309,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/vanguard-global-ex-u-s-real-estate-etf-vnqi-shares-sold-by-jmg-financial-group-ltd.html.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.