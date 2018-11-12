Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 1,309,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000.
Shares of VNQI stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20.
