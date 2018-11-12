Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $108.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

