Veeco Instruments (VECO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $8.21 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.70 million, a P/E ratio of -410.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $937,896.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

