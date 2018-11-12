Veoneer Inc (VNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $49.00 price target on Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Veoneer news, CEO Jan Carlson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur Blanchford bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $32,661.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

VNE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 760,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,056. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

